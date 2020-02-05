SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ release date officially postponed by filmmakers

The film was earlier expected to be released in July of this year.

Flix Tollywood

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the upcoming SS Rajamouli multi-starrer film RRR. However, the movie, which was supposed to be released in July 2020, has now been postponed by the filmmakers. RRR will now hit the screens on January 8, 2021.

“#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th,” tweeted according to a tweet from the movie’s official handle.

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th pic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J February 5, 2020

“Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release,” reads another tweet from the handle.

Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

Principal photography of the film began November 19,2018 in Hyderabad. It was announced that shooting would be wrapped up by March 2020.

The film stars actors Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR in the lead roles as Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively. The film also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Samuthirakani and Varun Dhawan. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing an important role as well.

Ajay Devgn recently joined the sets of the film. A number of actors from different film industries have been roped in, including Irish actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

This will be the Baahubali franchise director’s first release following the success of the magnum opus which starred Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the protagonist and antagonist respectively. The film was met with success worldwide.

RRR is said to be a period flick set in the pre-independence era.

MM Keeravani is on board to compose music, while KK Senthil Kumar will be handling the cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad editing.