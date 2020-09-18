SS Rajamouli and wife Rama seen holidaying in Bandipur

The director is waiting for the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ to resume.

Maverick director SS Rajamouli, who is currently waiting to resume shooting for his next film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR, took some time off from his hectic schedule to spend quality time at Bandipur forest with his wife Rama. According to sources, the director and his wife reached Gundlupet on Tuesday, and stayed at a resort in Kaniyanapura. Rajamouli went on a wildlife safari on Wednesday morning and visited the ancient Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple, which comes under the tiger reserve in Chamarajanagar district.

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja in the lead roles. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in key roles. Both Ajay and Alia will be making their Telugu debut with this project. Recent reports indicate that Ajay Devgn plays the mentor of Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s characters in a flashback episode. Shriya Saran has been roped in to play Ajay’s pair. The duo will be reuniting after working together in Drishyam. In a recent Instagram chat, Shriya confirmed that she has a very emotional role in the flashback episode.

In a recent interview with Telugu News TV9, Rajamouli had said that he was awaiting his doctor’s permission to resume shooting, which would be in two to three weeks. He also added that he would release Jr NTR’s first look from the film in about 10 days after resuming shooting. When asked about the release date of the film he added, “It’s very difficult to say when the release will be. I think anywhere after seven to eight months from the time of resuming the shoot of RRR.”

MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography, with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. The latest reports surfacing on social media say that Rajamouli’s wife Rama, who handles the costumes for all his films, has taken up the additional responsibility of penning the dialogues for the film. The story is by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

RRR is bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crore. It will be released in 10 Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

(Content provided by Digital Native)