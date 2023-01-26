SRK's 'Pathaan' sets cash register ringing with Rs 55 crore opening, highest for any Hindi movie

The film has exceeded the expectations of the industry experts who were banking on the action spectacle to pull Bollywood out of the trenches caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a string of box-office duds.

news Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback to the big screen with his new Hindi film Pathaan raising a whopping Rs 55 crore net. The film’s dubbed versions brought in an additional Rs 2 crores on the opening day, the makers announced on Thursday. According to production house Yash Raj Films (YRF), the movie's net day one collection stood at Rs 55 crore, the “highest grossing first day for a Hindi film”. Pathaan was also released in Tamil and Telugu.

YRF added in their statement that Paathan had set multiple new records, including the “widest Hindi release of all time in India” and “highest grossing first day for a non-holiday release”. The first day gross collection of the stylish spy thriller is also the “highest ever” in Shah Rukh's career as well as for co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, director Anand and YRF, the studio stated in a press release.

“It is a historic day for Indian cinema and we are humbled to see the love and appreciation that is flowing for Pathaan globally,” YRF’s statement also said, adding that, “For Pathaan to shatter records in this fashion on a non holiday, just proves that the theatrical business is here to stay, provided we make films that entice people to come to the cinemas to witness a never seen before experience that entertains them thoroughly.”

Read: Pathaan review: The Badshah is back in a shallow yet riveting action flick

The Siddharth Anand directorial, which faced boycott calls over the song ‘Besharam Rang’, marks Shah Rukh's return to the screen after a gap of over four years. He was previously seen in the 2018 film Zero.

With its record day one haul, Paathan has exceeded the expectations of the industry experts who were banking on the action spectacle to pull Bollywood out of the trenches caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a string of box-office duds. The film opened on Wednesday in over 5,000 screens across the country, including big cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. The movie has a five-day extended opening weekend as it was released just the day before Republic Day.

Till Tuesday, January 24, Paathan sold 4.19 lakh tickets in advance booking reflecting 80% occupancy on day one, even for early morning shows beginning at 6 am or 7 am, said industry insiders. Buoyed by the phenomenal response to the star-studded entertainer, production banner YRF on Wednesday said it had added a post midnight 12.30 am show across the country. 300 more screens were added due to high demand, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, taking the film's total screen count to 8,500 worldwide.

Paathan is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019). The movie follows the titular spy Pathaan (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John), from launching a debilitating attack on India. Paathan also has a guest appearance by Salman as fellow spy Tiger.