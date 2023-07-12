SRK’s loving words to Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh and others who worked on Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan thanked Vijay Sethupathi for teaching him Tamil and bringing “delicious” food on the sets and said it was an “honour” to work with him.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went on a spree of congratulating the artists and technicians involved in Jawan, his upcoming action-thriller. Jawan is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, who has directed many hit films in Tamil. Atlee will be making his Hindi debut with Jawan. A ‘prevue’ video of Jawan was released recently, and Shah Rukh individually thanked Atlee, actors Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu, music composer Anirudh, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor Ruben and others associated with the film who had shared the teaser on social media. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan stars actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others, and Deepika Padukone too in a special appearance.

Impressed by the output of the teaser, Shah Rukh thanked Atlee and said that the teaser was “mass.” In response to this, Atlee said that it was a dream for him to work with Shah Rukh Khan. He thanked the actor for providing the opportunity to make Jawan, which will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of hard work you’ve put in, which I witnessed closely in the last 3 years are inspiring and riveting…”

From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of… https://t.co/VY83amW8Vp July 12, 2023

The director made this admission in response to Shah Rukh Khan thanking him for directing Jawan, and expressing love for Atlee’s wife Priya and their son Meer.

Thanking Vijay Sethupathi for being part of Jawan, Shah Rukh said that it was an “honour” to work with him. He also expressed gratitude for teaching him Tamil and bringing delicious food to the sets.

Shah Rukh addressed music composer Anirudh as “beta” (son), after Anirudh said it was a dream to compose music for the Bollywood star. “Love you to the moon ( because it can be seen only at night ) and back beta. Will miss our Vampire nights!!”, Shah Rukh said to Anirudh.

Love you and thank you sir — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 11, 2023

Thank u Yogi sir. It was sooo fun to work with you again. https://t.co/B7T5A0QOcN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba! https://t.co/b346h1zjrt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Jawan will be releasing on September 7. Expectations for the film are high following the teaser release.