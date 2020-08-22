Srisailam fire tragedy: CM KCR announces ex-gratia for kin of victims

The Telangana CM also announced a job to each of the families of the deceased, apart from other departmental benefits.

Hours after the bodies of those who were killed in the Srisailam fire accident were recovered, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) announced compensation and other aid to the families of nine people killed in the fire at a hydroelectric power station at Srisailam on Friday.

The Chief Minister (CM) announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to Divisional Engineer Srinivas Goud's family, and Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the other dead. He also announced one job each to families of the deceased and other department wise benefits.

The nine employees were trapped after a huge fire broke out last night at Telangana State Generation Corporation (TS Genco) plant at Srisailam left bank canal in Nagarkurnool district.

The rescue workers have pulled out bodies of eight of the deceased. They were identified as Divisional Engineer Srinivas Goud (Hyderabad), Assistant Engineers Mohan Kumar (Hyderabad), Uzma Fatima (Hyderabad), Sunder Naik (Suryapet), Venkat Rao (Paloncha), Junior Plant Attendant Kiran, and a battery company employee Mahesh (Hyderabad).

Short circuit is believed to have caused the fire at unit one of the under tunnel power house. Of the 30 persons reported to be present at the spot, 15 escaped to safety through a tunnel while six were rescued by rescue personnel. They were admitted to a local hospital.

The CM ordered a probe into the fire incident by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Following the CMâ€™s direction, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued an order appointing CID Additional Director General of Police Govind Singh as the inquiry officer. He directed the officials to probe the cause of the fire and ascertain the facts.

The CM expressed his deep shock over the incident and termed it as 'very unfortunate'. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, he expressed his sorrow over the efforts to rescue the trapped people failing to yield results.

The CM directed officials to ensure the best treatment to the injured and added that the government would bear the entire cost of the treatment.

KCR was in regular touch with state energy minister Jagdish Reddy and Transmission Corporation (Transco) and Generation Corporation (Genco) CMD Prabhakar Rao, to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed in the fire at Srisailam hydel power station. He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Owaisi tweeted that one of the victims, Assistant Engineer Uzma Fatima, was a resident of Malakpet in his constituency.



