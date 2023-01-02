Sri Siddheshwar Swami's health critical as age-related ailments worsen

Sri Siddheshwar Swami, the 81-year-old seer of Sri Jnanayogashrama in Karnataka's Vijayapura, is in a critical state of health. The seer has been suffering from age-related ailments for several weeks and has been confined to a wheelchair. However, he has refused treatment and has only been willing to take pain relief medication, according to doctors. The ashram has appealed to the public not to disturb the seer.

The seer experienced several fractures due to a fall at a devotee's home in January, but he fully recovered from the injuries, The Hindu reported. However, in the past few weeks, his health has deteriorated and he has been using a wheelchair. On Saturday afternoon, December 30, he was wheeled out to greet the crowds at the ashram, The Hindu reported.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the seer to inquire about his health and receive his blessings. He wrote, “I visited Sri Siddeshwar Swamiji of Jnana Yogashram and inquired about his health, received his blessings and got information about his health from the doctor. I pray to God for a speedy recovery. (sic)”

Sri Siddheshwar Swami, who has spent over 65 years at the ashram, is known for his simple lifestyle and engaging speaking style. He speaks multiple languages and has a wide range of philosophical interests, often using anecdotes and examples from various sources in his lectures. He is a popular speaker in Karnataka and Maharashtra and has held month-long discourses in small towns in these states. The seer comes from Bijjaragi village in Vijayapura district and holds an MA in Philosophy from Karnataka University Dharwad. He was ordained as a math seer by his guru, Vedanta Kesari Sri Mallikarjuna Mahashivayogi. Back in 2018, the seer had declined the Padma Shri award which was conferred upon him, citing his disinterest in such tangible titles since he embraced spirituality.