Sri Lankan official who said PM Modi wanted power project given to Adani resigns

The chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board resigned a day after officially retracting his statement that Rajapaksa told him that the wind power project be awarded to the Adani Group as PM Modi had urged him to do so.

news Politics

A top Sri Lankan official, who said before a parliamentary panel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly influenced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to award a wind power project to the Adani Group in Sri Lanka, resigned on Monday, June 13, a day after retracting his earlier statement. The resignation of MMC Ferdinando, the chairman of state-owned power entity Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), has been accepted, energy minister Kanchana Wijesekara said on Monday.

Ferdinando, during a hearing of the Committee On Public Enterprises (COPE) last week said that President Rajapaksa had summoned him after a meeting in November last year and told him that the wind power project be awarded to the Adani Group of India's billionaire Gautam Adani as Prime Minister Modi had urged him to do so. President Rajapaksa denied Ferdinando's statement. Rajapaksa tweeted, “I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity.”

On Sunday, June 12, Ferdinando wrote to the COPE chair in Parliament Professor Charitha Herath that he was withdrawing his comment saying it had been done under stress, and that he was not influenced by either President Rajapaksa or the Indian High Commission to retract it.

In a video of his testimony, Ferdinando can be heard saying that he was summoned by the President who told him that PM Modi urged that the 500MW project be awarded to Adani. The Chairman told the President that this was not a matter related to the electricity authority or him, and should be referred to the Board of Investment. As per his testimony, the Chairman then informed the same to the Treasury Secretary in writing, and asked him to look into the matter. He added that he pointed out this was a government-to-government deal. Chair Charitha Herath asks if the deal would be considered to be “unsolicited” which Ferdinando agreed to.

He then told Sri Lankan news organisation News First that he was withdrawing his statement and that it was false, that he was “emotional” and under pressure.

There was no immediate reaction from the Government of India on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group issued a statement on Monday on the controversy, saying, "Our intent in investing in Sri Lanka is to address the needs of a valued neighbour. As a responsible corporate, we see this as a necessary part of the partnership that our two nations have always shared."

We are clearly disappointed by the detraction that seems to have come about. The fact is that the issue has already been addressed by and within the Sri Lankan government, a Spokesperson of the Adani Group said in the statement.

The 500 MW wind power plant by the Adani Group in Mannar caused a storm when the CEB engineers threatened to strike over the government's amendment to the CEB Act of 1989. The main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa has threatened to take Ferdinando to the parliamentary privileges committee for lying.

Read: PM Modi wanted power project given to Adani: Sri Lankan official alleges, then retracts