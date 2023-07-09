Sri Lankan Navy arrests 15 TN fishers from Rameswaram

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 15 fishers from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, who were fishing near Neduntheevu during the wee hours of Sunday.

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 15 fishers from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, who were fishing near Neduntheevu during the wee hours of Sunday, July 9. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials confirmed that the 15 fishers were in two mechanised boats and were fishing near Neduntheevu when they were arrested. The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested them on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

Tamil Nadu fisheries department also said that the arrested individuals were taken to the Sri Lankan Naval base in Kankesanthurai Harbour.

It may be noted that the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested several fishers from Tamil Nadu. They were remanded and the mechanised fishing boats were confiscated. While fishers are usually released after serving a few weeks of jail term, the mechanised boats are confiscated. The costly confiscated mechanised boats have created major issues in the fishing hamlets of Tamil Nadu and fishers associations in the state have been knocking at all doorsteps for a solution.