Sri Lankan gangsterâ€™s death in Coimbatore: CB-CID requests custody of 3 accusedÂ

Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka was reportedly living in Coimbatore for at least three years before his death in the city on July 3.

The CB-CID has requested a city court to grant permission to take custody of the three accused persons in the case of the death and identity forgery of Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka. The Coimbatore city police had confirmed his death on August 2, roughly a month after his actual death.

According to reports, the CB-CID, which took over the investigation in the case, has filed a petition requesting permission to take Sivagama Sundari, Dhyaneswaran and Amani Dhanji into custody for interrogation. The agency has been entrusted with the duties of probing his stay in India and the alleged fabrication of identity documents among other things. The three persons were arrested on August 2 for forging identity papers in Angoda Lokkaâ€™s name and cremating him.

The crime came to light when Coimbatore police were investigating a case filed under section 174 CrPC on the death of Angoda Lokka. He was brought to the Coimbatore Medical College hospital on July 3 after he allegedly fell unconscious and was admitted to the hospital in the name of R Pradeep Singh, aged 35. The trio had used an Aadhaar card under Pradeep Singhâ€™s name to get Lokka admitted in the hospital. However, he died soon after and they had furnished the copies of the Aadhaar card to cremate him in Madurai.

Around the same time, the Sri Lankan police reportedly approached the Tamil Nadu police with inputs that Angoda Lokka might have been murdered and cremated in Coimbatore, which prompted the police to change the angle of investigation. During the probe, the police found that Lokka was cremated in Madurai on July 4 and that he had been living in Coimbatore in disguise for around three years. The police also discovered that Sivagama Sundari and Dhyaneswaran helped Lokka acquire forged documents to validate his stay in India.

According to a report in The Hindu, Amani Dhanji, a Sri Lankan citizen had visited Lokka at least thrice in Coimbatore and had got stuck in India due to the lockdown when she came over in March 2020.