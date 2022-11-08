Sri Lanka Cricket appoints three-member panel to probe Gunathilaka sexual assault case

The probe panel will also investigate various other alleged incidents involving the players during their stay in Australia, Sri Lanka’s cricket board said.

A three-member panel will probe the alleged sexual assault by Sri Lankan batter Danushka Gunathilaka during the T20 World Cup in Australia, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday, November 8. The probe panel comprising retired High Court judge Justice Sisira Ratnayake, attorney Niroshana Perera and attorney Asela Rekawa will also investigate various other alleged incidents involving the reigning Asia Cup winners during their stay in Australia, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated.

"Upon submission of the said report by the panel, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket will take stern disciplinary action against the players and or officials if proven guilty of any wrongdoing or negligence when carrying out official duties," SLC said. The panel will seek an immediate explanation from the team manager pertaining to Gunathilaka's conduct and other incidents, it added. There are also reports of "a fight involving another player in a Brisbane casino,” it said.

Thirty-one-year-old left-hander Gunathilaka, who was arrested on Sunday ahead of the team's departure from Australia, was Monday denied bail by a local court in Sydney, even as the SLC suspended him from all forms of the game with immediate effect. The Sri Lankan team, which failed to qualify for the semi-finals after finishing fourth in Group 1, had left Australia without Gunathilaka on Saturday. Gunathilaka was out for a duck in his solitary appearance against Namibia in their Super 12 qualification match.

