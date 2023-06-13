Sradha Satheesh death: Family and Thiruvangulam residents protest before Amal Jyothi

As many as 197 persons, including local leaders cutting across all parties, staged a protest in front of Amal Jyothi College of Engineering demanding a transparent investigation.

news Protests

Residents of Thiruvangulam in Kochi, along with the family and friends of Sradha Satheesh, staged a protest in front of Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kottayam’s Koovapally on Tuesday, June 13, demanding justice for her. Sradha, a 20-year-old engineering student of the college and a resident of Thiruvangulam, died by suicide in her college hostel on June 2. The protest was joined by several local political leaders cutting across all parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to TNM, Raghu Nandanan, a friend of Sradha’s family, said that around 197 persons participated in the protest. “The main demand was to conduct an impartial investigation into the death of Sradha and disclose the details of the ongoing investigation to the family. We also want to make sure that the college is not influencing the probe in any way,” he said.

Though Sradha was found dead on June 2, the inaction and apathy of the college management, run by the Catholic Diocese of Kanjirapally, led to widespread student protests at the Amal Jyothi campus on June 5. In the days that folwed, the protests intensified, leading to students being manhandled by the police, locked up inside hostels by the college, and being targeted by the staff members. Disturbing details of moral policing and the use of abusive language by the staff also surfaced with several alumni members of the college sharing experiences and extending their support to the protesting students.

Read: ‘Can’t laugh after 8.30 pm’: Amal Jyothi students allege moral policing, slut-shaming

Also Read: How the Amal Jyothi college protests in Kerala are being given a communal tone

