Squeezing testicles during fight is not attempt to murder: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court has modified the conviction of an individual accused in a case that gained attention for its bizarre nature — squeezing the testicles of the complainant during a fight. The court headed by Justice K Natarajan ruled in favour of the appellant Parmeshwarappa, who had been initially convicted of attempted murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has now been charged with IPC Section 325 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment.

The court's decision was based on the argument that the accused's act of squeezing the testicles of the complainant during a quarrel did not demonstrate an intention or premeditation to commit murder. Justice Natarajan emphasised that had the accused intended to commit murder, he would have likely been equipped with deadly weapons.

The witnesses said that the accused and the victim nursed a grudge against each other. The accused had squeezed the testicles of the victim at a religious fair. The doctors had to remove one of his testicles to save his life.

The bench noted that the testicle is a sensitive and major organ. “If treatment was not provided to the victim immediately, he could have lost his life. It is not acceptable that the accused did not know that his action could have endangered the complainant's life,” the bench noted.

“However, it can’t be assumed that the accused had come to the spot with the intent to kill the victim. If he had any such motive, he would have brought a weapon. But, he had attacked an important and sensitive organ and injured the victim,” the bench maintained.