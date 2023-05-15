Spurious liquor deaths: Tamil Nadu DGP orders a crackdown on illicit liquor mafia

With ten people dying after consuming spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu police chief issued instructions to curb the brewing of illicit liquor and its distribution.

A day after Tamil Nadu reported 10 deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu on May 15 ordered a crackdown on illicit liquor mafia across the state. The Tamil Nadu police chief has issued instructions to curb the sale of methanol in all districts of Tamil Nadu. Methanol is one of the key ingredients in making illicit alcohol.

At least 10 people have died after consuming spurious alcohol in Ekkiyarkuppam in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu and several others have been hospitalised. Six off the victims who died on Sunday, May 14, were from Ekkiyarkuppam, a fishing hamlet, near Marakkanam in the Villupuram district while four others died in the Chengalpattu district.

According to Thanthi TV, the police personnel in the Tiruvarur district arrested 44 dealers who distributed spurious liquor. Similarly, a joint operation was carried out in Cuddalore district by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing and the local police. Searches were also conducted in Chidambaram, Virudhachalam, Neyveli, Sethiyathope, Panruti and Thittakudi and as a result, 88 people who were involved in brewing illicit liquor were arrested by the police.

The police personnel also seized 226 litres of spurious liquor and 517 bottles of liquor. The Cuddalore district administration also issued a helpline number (7418846100) asking the public to share information on brewing of illicit liquor and its distribution.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, May 14, announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of who deceased. The state Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy, who is an MLA from Thirukoilur of Villupuram district, met the family members of the deceased and the hospitalised victims on May 14.