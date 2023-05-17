Spurious liquor deaths: NHRC issues notice to TN govt, probe transferred to CB-CID

The National Human Rights Commission has charged the state government of failing to prohibit the sale and consumption of spurious liquor.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday, May 16, took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the spurious liquor deaths that happened in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu recently. It issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DIG), calling for a detailed report within four weeks.

In its notice, the NHRC said that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to a violation of the right to life of the people. It also alleged that the state government failed to prohibit the sale and consumption of illicit, spurious liquor.

The notice required that the report include the status of the First Information Reports registered by the police, medical treatment that was being given to the victims, and the compensation that was provided to aggrieved families. “The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers responsible for the tragedy,” the notice further read.

Twin spurious liquor tragedies

The victims from Chengalpattu and Villupuram consumed illicit brew they purchased from an agent in the neighbouring Puducherry on Saturday night. The Union Territory of Puducherry, a small enclave within the state of Tamil Nadu, has no prohibition laws. Apparently along with regular liquor, even the illicit type flows there freely. After consuming the Puducherry brew, many fell ill and were rushed to the nearest hospitals in Marakkanam, Puducherry, and Chengalpattu on the intervening night of May 13 and May 14. Many died in the hospital.

On May 17, the toll in the tragedy stood at 22. In Marakkanam of Villupuram district, 14 people died, while eight deaths were recorded in Madurantakam of Chengalpattu district.

Investigation transferred to CB-CID

Meanwhile, the state police, on May 16, nabbed chemical engineer Ellian Nambi, who had sold methanol which is meant for industrial purposes and is unfit for human consumption. Subsequently, the spurious liquor deaths related probe was transferred to the Crime Branch-CID, following instructions from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“MK Stalin, on May 15, in Villupuram Mundiampakkam Government Hospital, announced that the cases related to the deaths in the spurious liquor tragedy will be transferred to CB-CID. As per his direction, C Sylendra Babu, DIG, transferred the cases to the CB-CID department,” a statement from the Tamil Nadu Police Department reads.

Also, Villupuram Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha, Palani, Villupuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (PEW), and Deputy Superintendent of Police of PEW Chengalpattu have now been suspended. The Superintendent of Police of Chengalpattu A Pradeep has been placed on compulsory wait following the tragedy.

