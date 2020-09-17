SpringPeople partners with US-based Udacity to train IT employees on new technologies

The training will aim to accelerate digital technology adoption across enterprises through in-demand technology learning paths.

Atom Information Technology

IT training provider SpringPeople, has partnered with California-based renowned educational institution “Udacity”, to train employees of the IT sector on new technologies and applications. The training will aim to accelerate digital technology adoption, across enterprises through in-demand technology learning paths.

Commenting on the importance of this partnership, Ravi Kaklasaria, Founder & CEO, SpringPeople said, “Udacity has a close association with global tech leaders like Intel, Microsoft, Google, AWS which helps them to offer new-age programs. Partnering with Udacity has been an important milestone for us as it will bring in high-quality content and updates to address the emerging transformation in the IT sector that the pandemic has brought in.”

Through this partnership, SpringPeople will bring Udacity’s 46 globally acclaimed Nanodegree programs on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Robotic Process Automation, Self-Driving Cars, AI for Healthcare to its network of 500+ IT enterprises including HP, IBM, Walmart, VMware, CISCO, Nasdaq, Yahoo, and many such others.

Talking on the partnership, Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Udacity said, “The increasing demand of AI, RPA and data science in professional fields raises the demands of employees in such areas. The Nanodegree programs are designed to provide hands-on training in emerging and cutting-edge technology so that enterprises can “recreate” their own candidates from within their employee pool.”

Udacity specialises in providing industrial training and skill development programs to the learners. It partners with leading technology companies to learn how innovation is transforming industries and further imparts knowledge and upskills the workforce.

SpringPeople was founded in 2009 by IIT alumni, and it claims to be the biggest enterprise IT training provider in India today.