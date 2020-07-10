Spotify down on iPhones, users report app crashing

Music streaming app Spotify has acknowledged the glitch and stated that the issue is being investigated.

Music streaming giant Spotify reportedly stopped working on iPhones on Friday evening. Several users on social media pointed out that the app was closing unexpectedly and deleting and reinstalling the app was not helping either. However, the app was working on Android devices and the glitch seemed to be iPhone specific.

Spotify has acknowledged the glitch and stated that the issue is being investigated. “Something’s out of tune. We’re currently investigating, and we’ll keep you posted here!” Spotify tweeted.

Something’s out of tune. We’re currently investigating, and we’ll keep you posted here! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) July 10, 2020

A user in the comments pointed out that the trouble seems to be related to WiFi and mobile data connections and opening the app on airplane mode, which is when the app opens in offline mode and users can access their saved songs.

Trouble seems to be related to WiFi and mobile data connections where it instantly shuts down as soon as the phone is connected (iPhone SE (new one) running iOS 13.5.1) — Aditya Dubey | آدتیہ دبے (@adidubey) July 10, 2020

Spotify was launched in India in February 2019, and the Swedish music streaming service came as a big competition to music streaming services like Gaana, JioSaavn, Apple Music and Amazon Music. Spotify offers more than four crore songs and 300 crore playlists in India and has playlists made especially for Indian consumers.

Available across 79 markets, Spotify has 207 million active users and 96 million of these users are Spotify Premium subscribers. The platform adds approximately 30,000 new tracks each day.

Spotify is available on over 500 products across 200 hardware brands globally.

This is a developing story