SpiceJet plane undershoots runway in Guwahati, 2 pilots grounded

Officials confirmed that the plane eventually landed safely and no passenger was hurt.

A SpiceJet plane undershot the runway while landing at the Guwahati Airport on Friday. No passenger or crew member was reported hurt in the incident, senior DGCA officials said. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has grounded the two SpiceJet pilots who were operating the SG960 Bengaluru-Guwahati flight.

"They (pilots) have been off-rostered. It (matter) is under investigation," one of the officials told PTI. Officials said that while the plane landed before the designated point on the runway, none of the passengers were affected. "However, some of the runway lights were damaged while landing the SG960 Bengaluru-Guwahati flight," an official said.

The incident occurred at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati in Assam.

SpiceJet did not respond about the incident. It was not clear how many passengers were on board the plane when the incident occurred. NDTV reported there were 155 people on-board the plane including two pilots and four cabin crew.

The SpiceJet plane with the registration number VT-SLL, is fit for flying and has conducted multiple flights post the runway incident on Friday, the officials said. The Times of India reported that the pilots lost perception of altitude due to low clouds on short finals (just before landing) and this caused a high descent rate.

It was the first flight of the day for the aircraft and the pilots. Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely and post inspection, there were cut marks on a main parking wheel. A detailed probe will now be conducted into the incident.

It comes two weeks after a Spicejet flight made an emergency landing at the Patna airport due to a technical error in the plane's engine. Spicejet operates a fleet of Boeing 737 and Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft. It has hubs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.