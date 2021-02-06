Spewing venom defies purpose of religion: Madras HC condemns BJP leader's statement

The judge questioned Kalayaraman for citing an old court order and insinuating that the judge endorsed his views on Prophet Mohammed.

The judge took strong exception to the recent statement of Former National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Mahasangh (BJMM) and BJP's state working committee member Kalyanaraman at Mettupalayam. The judge questioned Kalayaraman for citing an old court order and insinuating that the judge endorsed his views on Prophet Mohammed.



On Friday, a plea moved by evangelist Mohan C Lazarus came up for hearing before Madras High Court seeking to quash multiple cases booked against him for his comments against Hindu gods.



Justice N Anand Venkatesh quashed the FIRs and criminal proceedings against Lazarus, after he expressed regret for his statements. “Unfortunately, in many instances, people get blindly attached to their religious beliefs and tend to make demeaning statements against other religions.”



He also took strong exception to Kalyanraman's speech and expressed strong condemnation for the comment and for mentioning the name of the judge.



The court reportedly added that if Lazarus's followers blindly follow what he propagates, it will “sow seeds of hatred” across people of different faiths.



The Mettupalayam police arrested Kalyanaraman on Monday for his comments against Islam and Prophet Mohammed. The Mettupalayam police told TNM that the arrest was based on multiple complaints by the people and local jamaat for hurting the sentiments of Muslim community.



In a video that was circulated on social media, Kalyanaraman made claims that Hindus were hiding in bunkers in Ahmedabad of Gujarat district fearing attack from the Muslims and the fear was banished during the riots in 2002. During the speech, he questioned the manhood of Prophet Mohammad, a statement which he has made in the past and has been arrested for in 2016.



