Speeding car runs over municipal workers in Telangana, two women dead

An Alto car ran over municipal staff who were on their way to work on Saturday near Telangana’s Medak town, killing two women and severely injuring one.

news Accident

Two female municipal workers were killed in Telangana's Medak town on Saturday, December 24, on their way to work after a speeding car ran over them. There were three other employees at the accident scene other than the deceased women. One among the others, a woman, is critical and the others are stable, as per police reports. The police were able to locate the driver of the car and take him into custody.

The deceased were identified as Narsamma(45) and Yadamma(55). Narsamma died on the spot while Yadamma succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Their bodies were then taken to the government district hospital for autopsy. The accident occurred at around 4.50 am on Saturday near an Indian Oil petrol pump near the old Saideep centre in the town. The CCTV footage of the accident which is currently doing the rounds on social media shows the women walking down the side of the road close to the petrol pump when suddenly, a car rammed into them at high speed, leaving them instantly unconscious.

The municipal staff staged a protest at the municipal office, demanding justice for the families of the victims. "The incident was reported to us around 5.10 am. The municipal workers were run over by an Alto car in the town centre near a petrol pump. Two women died while a woman who was seriously injured was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. The driver, who is 33-years-old has been arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 337( causing hurt by the act that endangers life or safety of others),” the Medak town Circle inspector CI told TNM. The police have ruled out the possibility that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

With inputs from IANS