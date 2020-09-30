Spectrum auction: Jio questions delay, takes dig at Airtel and Vodafone Idea

Reliance Jio has said that there is an urgent need to auction all available spectrum to ensure quality of data services is not impacted.

Questioning the telecom department’s rationale in delay of spectrum auction, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has said that there is an urgent need to auction all available spectrum to ensure quality of data services is not impacted.

In a letter to Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, Jio wrote, "We are unable to find any reasonable rationale behind this sudden pause in a successful and fruitful policy of auctioning all available spectrum every year, since the Hon'ble Supreme Court decision in 2012.”

The Telco, which currently enjoys the highest market share took a dig at Airtel and Vodafone Idea saying they might be opposing spectrum auctions to ‘stifle competition’ and that they are sitting on spectrum amassed through mergers and acquisitions, even though they’re losing customers every month.

It said that spectrum with recommended reserve price value of Rs 3.92 lakh crore is available with the telecom department for auction and is lying unused for the past four years.

Jio added in the letter that the "nation building policies should not be kept hostage to vested interest" of few operators and delay in auction is hurting the national exchequer as well as making investors jittery as perceived against the principle of ease of doing business.

Spectrum auctions were held every year after the apex court order in the 2G case in 2012 and the last was held in the year 2016. "In order for sustainable and orderly growth of the sector, to meet the national objectives and for provision of quality broadband for all, allocating sufficient spectrum is imperative. Therefore, we reiterate that all available spectrum should be immediately auctioned," the letter said.

Jio said in the last four years, since the last auction, there has been an exponential increase in traffic and data consumption has grown by almost 50 times with over 3.5 times as many wireless broadband users.

“Immediate auction of all available spectrum with the government is required on highest priority to supplement the spectrum available with TSPs (Telecom Service Providers) to meet this explosive growth”

