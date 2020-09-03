Special trains from Chennai Central and Egmore stations from Sept 7: Full list

Southern Railway announced that seven special trains will resume from September 7 within Tamil Nadu.

Coronavirus Railways

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that the inter-district public and private bus transport, as well as the passenger train services, will resume within the state from September 7. Following this, the Southern Railway announced that seven special trains will resume from September 7 in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, a senior railway official said, "Indian railways announced that train services will remain suspended till September 15. However, following the state governmentâ€™s request, we will resume the special trains from September 7."

The Southern Railway, headquartered in Chennai, said that permission of the Railway Board was sought for resumption of services of seven pairs of special trains within the state of Tamil Nadu.

Two pairs of special trains listed are as follows:

Train No. 12637/12638 Chennai Egmore - Madurai Pandian Express. Train No. 12673/12674 MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Cheran Express.

With an aim to re-open economic activities, the Tamil Nadu Government has also requested for operation of more special trains. Along with the two pairs mentioned above, it has also proposed to operate four pairs of special trains as listed below:

Train No. 12633/12634 Chennai Egmore - Kanyakumari Express. Train No. 12693/12694 Chennai Egmore - Tuticorin Pearl City Express. Train No. 12671/12672 MGR Chennai Central - Mettupalayam Nilagiri Express. Train No. 16181/16182 Chennai Egmore - Sengottai Silamba Express.

The Railway Board had been requested to approve the operation of the special trains mentioned above.

The state government recently announced that private and public bus services and train services between districts will resume from September 7. Intra-district bus services resumed operations on September 1. On Thursday, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) also announced that metro rail services in the city will resume from September 7.