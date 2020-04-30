Special team to be formed to check for community spread of COVID-19 in Chennai

As of April 29, Chennai has 768 positive COVID-19 cases of the state total of 2162.

A special group will be formed to study if there is community spread of COVID-19 in the city of Chennai, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu government has maintained that there has been no community transmission of the coronavirus in the state.

The CM made the statement following a review meeting with District Secretaries. In a press statement, the Chief Minister said that in Chennai, the teams that trace the contacts of an infected person will be strengthened. Additionally, a special team will also be formed to find out if novel coronavirus is being spread among people without travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. Contact tracing will be expedited by this special team, said the CM.

With the number of cases steadily increasing every day, Chennai has become Tamil Nadu's biggest hotspot.

A total of 15 field support teams (FSTs) have been constituted by the state to assist containment plans with respect to essential services, contract tracing and testing, in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tiruppur Municipal Corporations.

Of this, six FSTs have been assigned exclusively for the six zones in Chennai with highest number of cases - Tondiarpet (zone 4), Royapuram (zone 5), Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (zone 6), Anna Nagar (zone 8), Teynampet (zone 9) and Kodambakkam (zone 10). The city also has three more FSTs that take care of three zones each. The remaining six FSTs will be assigned to the other municipal corporations.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash during a press briefing on Wednesday noted that the city’s northern zones - Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar - have registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases. However, he maintained that community spread has not begun in the city.

According to a report in The Hindu, the Corporation Commissioner said, “We have collected 22,000 samples for focused testing, out of which 673 persons have tested positive for COVID-19. But 44 positive cases have unlinked history. We have formed special teams to trace the links. There is no community spread.”

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam had told The Hindu that the number of samples tested daily in Chennai would be increased from 1,300 to the 1,500-1,800 range. A report released by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday showed that Chennai topped the tests in Tamil Nadu with 3096 tests conducted per million. Chennai has 11 approved labs including government and private to test for COVID-19.

Chief Minister during his press briefing noted that except Chennai the spread of the virus is under control in the rest of the state. He also expressed his concern that people in the city were not taking the dangers of the virus spread seriously enough.

(With inputs from IANS)