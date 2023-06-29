‘Speaks like BJP spokesperson’: Telangana minister flays Guv Tamilisai over OGH remark

After Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed concern over the dilapidated Osmania Hospital building, Telangana Minister Harish Rao said she sounded like a BJP spokesperson who always criticises BRS.

The animosity between Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana came to the fore yet again on Wednesday, June 28, this time in the form of a row over the state government’s long-pending promise to construct a new building for the Osmania General Hospital (OGH). On Tuesday, June 27, Governor Tamilisai responded to a tweet from a group demanding a new OGH building and said that she was concerned over the dilapidated condition of the “century-old prestigious” hospital. Health Minister T Harish Rao slammed her response on Wednesday, saying she sounded like a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In July 2015, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited the nearly 100-year-old OGH building and announced that it was in a dilapidated condition, and couldn’t be sustained for more than four years despite renovation. Stating that it may collapse anytime, KCR said that the hospital would soon be shifted and a new building would be constructed. The very next month, the decision was challenged in the High Court. The government could not proceed with construction work since the matter became sub-judice, Harish Rao noted in his response.

Having warned the Telangana government against demolishing any part of the OGH structure, the High Court had also ordered the inclusion of independent experts in the committee set up by the state government to study the building’s structural stability, the Health Minister recalled, noting that the committee had found that the building was not fit for a hospital and that the government too supported this stand.

In May 2022, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called for restoring the heritage buildings, weeks after saying he had no love for the building. Earlier this month, however, Owaisi too criticised the BRS government over the issue, alleging that it had neglected the upgradation of OGH.

.@TelanganaCMO is laying the foundation stone for extension of NIMS at the cost of ₹1571 cr. I have been continuously demanding Osmania Hospital’s urgently needed upgradation & new building. Why this neglect towards the needs of Hyderabadis? Despite my meeting last year in May… pic.twitter.com/0WBakrXBvl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 13, 2023

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the new office of the Commissioner of Family and Child Welfare at Koti in Hyderabad, Harish Rao said the Governor failed to notice or appreciate the good work done by the BRS government, from the establishment of many medical colleges to Basthi Dawakhanas (neighbourhood clinics), and improvements in healthcare parameters such as a rise in the percentage of institutional deliveries. “As a doctor, she doesn't appreciate the efforts of Telangana doctors. This shows her politics. The Governor only looks for mistakes with a magnifying glass,” the Health Minister said.

“BJP spokespersons make false allegations and resort to mudslinging for political gains… But when someone in a constitutional post like the Governor speaks like a BJP spokesperson and resorts to mudslinging, it’s very unfortunate and upsetting,” Harish Rao said. He said that the government had informed the court that the old building was not fit for housing a hospital and that the BRS government’s stand on the matter was clear. Work hadn’t progressed as the matter was sub-judice, Harish Rao said.

Concerned to see the dilapidated condition of the century old prestigious #OsmaniaGeneralHospital. Pride of this citadel of learning &healing must be restored soon https://t.co/YJkXXRSvYT — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) June 27, 2023

The OGH, which lies on the bank of the Musi River, is a listed heritage structure built during the reign of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan. It was designed by British architect Vincent Esch, who also designed the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. OGH was completed in 1925, years after the bubonic plague struck Hyderabad around 1911. In the aftermath of the plague, Nizam Osman Ali Khan set up the City Improvement Board (CIB) in 1912 to improve Hyderabad’s infrastructure. OGH, like the Telangana High Court and other buildings in Hyderabad, was built in the Osmanian style or Indo-Saracenic genre of architecture.

Since KCR’s assurance of upgrading the building in 2015, OGH has witnessed multiple incidents of the roof and ceiling collapsing onto patients and healthcare workers, as well as drainage and rainwater gushing into the hospital wards. In July 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the old building of the hospital was vacated and sealed, with all the patients shifted to the other two buildings of the OGH. However, no new building has come up in place of the old building yet, and there have been complaints of the existing buildings being congested with the increasing number of patients.

