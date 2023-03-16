Speaker allows only BJP MPs to speak in Lok Sabha: Mahua Moitra

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that BJP was not allowing Parliament to run smoothly as it was scared of the opposition raising the Adani issue.

With the last three days of the budget session washed out due to protests by treasury benches and opposition members in both Houses, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday, March 16, alleged that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla allowed only BJP lawmakers to speak and adjourned the House without allowing opposition MPs to air their views.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "Last 3 days saw speaker @ombirlakota allow only BJP ministers to speak on mike & then adjourn Parliament with not single opposition member being allowed to speak. "Democracy IS under attack. And the speaker leads from the front. And I am willing to go to jail for this tweet."

"Whenever Congress raises the demand for the JPC probe in the Adani issue, to divert attention, they (BJP) won't let the session continue. BJP is scared that somebody will raise Gautam Adani's name in Parliament," Khera said.

The Congress-led opposition has been protesting in Parliament, seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee's (JPC) probe in the Adani matter. However, it is the treasury benches, which have been vociferously protesting too, seeking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks on democracy being under threat in the country, which he made in London last week, during the course of a speech.