Speaker acknowledges receipt of no-confidence motion against govt in LS

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Wednesday, July 26, informed the House that he has received the no-confidence motion from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi under rule 193. The motion says that it has no trust in the central council of ministers. MP Gogoi moved the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Once the Speaker announced the receipt of the no-confidence motion, he sought to know the number of MPs who supported the move. All the Congress, Left, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), National Conference, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs stood up to show their support to the proposed no-confidence motion. As soon as the Speaker allowed laying of papers and introduction of bills, the Congress-led opposition members jumped into the well of the House, protesting over the Manipur situation.

Amid protests, Congress MP Manish Tewari expressed his objection to the introduction of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha. He said that the bill was a transgression to the right to privacy.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran objected to the introduction of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in the Lower House. He alleged that the proposed legislation will only benefit multinationals. He sought withdrawal of the bill. The Union cabinet on July 12 had cleared the bill, which will allow private sector to bid for mining critical minerals like Lithium. Both the bills, however, were introduced in the Lok Sabha along with various other legislations.

However, as the opposition members continued with their protests, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the Lok Sabha and his response to the situation prevailing in Manipur, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm. Before adjourning the proceedings, the Speaker admonished the opposition, especially the Congress, for not maintaining the dignity of the House.

"Despite ruling for so many years, you haven't learnt how to maintain dignity of the House?," Birla said while addressing the opposition benches.