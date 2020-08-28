SPB stable, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy

The singer's son shared that there has been an improvement in his father's lungs.

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 continues to show improvement. According to the latest bulletin issued by the hospital, he continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team,” reads their latest bulletin issued on Friday evening.

Singer’s son SP Charan also posted his regular update thanking fans for their prayers. “My father is progressing slowly towards good heath. There’s an improvement in the lungs, better than yesterday and the day before. It’s all positive sign. The doctors are confident. I would like to thank all for your prayers,” he said.

Charan had also asked fans to keep Congress party leader H Vasanthakumar in their prayers. “His son is a very good friend of mine. He acted in many movies, including Chennai 28. I know the struggles of a son,” he said. Vasanthakumar’s son Vijay Vasanth is an actor who has acted in SP Charan’s production Chennai 28 among other films.

Unfortunately, less than an hour after Charan’s message, it was confirmed that Vasanthakumar had succumbed to COVID-19. The 70-year-old senior Congress party leader and businessman was admitted to Chennai’s Apollo Hospital on August 10 and his condition started deteriorating by August 28 afternoon. Later that evening he was declared dead.

Condolences came pouring in for the Kanyakumari MP whose charming smile and friendly demeanor were recalled by many.

SPB on the other hand has been showing positive development, and is on the road to recovery. His son on Thursday had said that the legendary singer was listening to music and even trying to sing in the hospital, much to the delight of his fans.