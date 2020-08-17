SPB on the road to getting better: Son SP Charan

SPB is still on life support but he is breathing little more comfortably than a few days back, said Charan.

news SPB

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyan is showing signs of mobility and is on the road to getting better, said SP Charan, son of SP Balasubrahmanyan, on Sunday. He also said that his mother is recovering and will most likely be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyan tested positive for the novel coronavirus at MGM Hospitals on August 5. The singer initially had mild symptoms of chest congestion but he posted a video from hospital saying that he is fine. However, on August 13, his health deteriorated and he was put on life support.

On Sunday, Charan said, “Dad was shifted from the third floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the sixth floor. The shifting took some time and everything had to be set up. The pleasant news is that there is some mobility, dad is moving around a little bit. He has showed thumbs up sign to the doctor, Dad is able to recognise the doctors. He is still on life support but he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back.”

To the fans of SPB, Charan said, “Doctors see this as a very good sign and he is on the road to getting better. This will take a long time for recovery but all are hopeful. This may not happen in one day or two days but he is definitely going to heal, recover and get back to us as early as possible. He is not fully sedated now, he is able to recognise people. He will not talk for a little while but surely he will get to that level soon enough.”

Charan added that his mother is also getting better and could be discharged by Tuesday or Wednesday. “I am sure my father will follow her back as soon as he can,” he added. Savithiri, wife of SPB, had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

A bulletin from the hospital on August 14 said that SP Balasubrahmanyan was critical following which many celebrities and well-wishers started praying for the wellbeing of the legendary singer. On August 15, his health condition improved slightly and he became stable. The bulletin from the hospital on Saturday said that he continues to be on life support in ICU and remains stable.