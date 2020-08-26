"He is doing much better than how he was day before yesterday. There is a slight improvement in the lungs, he is feeling comfortable without sedation. The doctors are happy that he has taken a first step towards recovery. Though it won't be a fast run, it will be slow and steady and this is the first step," his son said in a video.

He further said, "I visited my father on Wednesday and he was more awake and and was responding better than the day before yesterday (Monday). He tried to communicate and write but he found it difficult to hold a pen. But during this week, he will be able to write to communicate with me. I have told the hospital to read a newspaper to him, I asked him if he is okay with that and he said yes. He is also listening to music and tapping to music and is also trying to sing. These are very good signs of recovery."

A medical bulletin issued by Assistant Director of Medical Services of MGM Healthcare Anuradha Baskaran said, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 is conscious and responsive and continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team.”

Anuradha Baskaran also said, “The singer continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit. His current clinical condition is stable.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the MGM Healthcare hospital with complaints of cold and chest congestion on August 5. The singer soon gave his samples for testing based on the advice of the doctors. The test results of the singer came back positive and he posted a video on his social media handle informing his fans that he was doing good and will recover soon.

However, the health of the singer deteriorated on August 14, as per a bulletin from the hospital. The singer was put on life support and was later provided Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support as well. The actor-singer was also in a critical condition.