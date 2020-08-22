SPB clinically stable, Chennai hospital says they are consulting international docs

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on August 5.

Legendry singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable and continues to be on ventilator support and onExtracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a release from the hospital said. The singer was admitted to a MGM Healthcare in Chennai on August 5 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Assistant Director of Medical Services of MGM Healthcare Anuradha Baskaran said, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in Intensive Care Unit. His current clinical condition is stable and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team."

Anuradha Baskaran also said, "MGM Healthcare's multidisciplinary team consists of specialists from internal medicine, critical care, pulmonology, infectious diseases and ECMO care. Our multidisciplinary team is actively collaborating with international experts from reputed centers in the US and UK that have witnessed large volumes of COVID-19 patients requiring ECMO support."

"The international experts concur with the clinical care that is being provided by our expert medical team to Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam," she added.

The singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5 with complaints of cold and chest congestion. SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is also fondly called as SPB, immediately posted a video for his fans informing them that he was fine and chest congestion was common for any singer.

While his fans were hoping for his discharge, the singerâ€™s health condition deteriorated on August 14. His health condition became critical and for the past two days he has been responding to treatment and he is clinically stable, as per reports from the hospital.

The singer has sung over 40,000 songs in various languages. During the peak of his career, SPB has recorded over 15 songs every day.

As SPB is battling COVID-19, his fans, film fraternity and politicians have been praying for his recovery. Other than a prayer call on social media, people from the industry also organized a zoom meet to recollect his songs and pray for his speedy recovery.