SP Velumani declares assets worth Rs 3.6 crore in his affidavit

The Minister has declared a taxable income of Rs 11.82 lakh during the financial year 2019-2020.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Tamil Nadu Minister SP Velumani who will be contesting from Thondamuthur constituency has filed in his affidavit, a taxable income of Rs 11.82 lakh during the financial year 2019-2020. During the same year, his wife V Vidhya Devi, whose occupation is listed as agriculture/homemaker has declared a taxable income of Rs 9 lakh.

While the minister had declared Rs 34.78 lakh as movable assets in his 2016 election affidavit, his movable assets are now valued at Rs 57.65 lakh (65.7% growth). This includes Rs 60,000 cash in hand, 80 gm gold worth Rs 3.20 lakh and about Rs 45 lakh in bank deposits in addition to two life insurance policies. The ministerâ€™s wife has declared Rs 72.41 lakh under movable assets â€” in the year 2016, it was Rs 55.39 lakh.

SP Velumani has listed Rs 3.03 crore worth immovable assets in his affidavit while in 2016, this was Rs 2.79 crore. This shows a growth of 8.6%. His wife has Rs 29.26 lakh declared under immovable assets in her name while during last elections it was Rs 26.6 lakh.

Velumani who is the sitting Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development, and Implementation of Special Program will be contesting against DMKâ€™s Karthikeya Sivasenapathy. Karthikeya is the Managing Trustee of the Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation, a non-profit organisation working on the conservation of native cattle breeds and gained widespread recognition during the Jallikattu protests of 2017.

This will be Velumaniâ€™s third time from the Thondamuthur constituency, where he has been successful so far.