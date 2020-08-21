SP Balasubrahmanyam stable but still on ventilator, says hospital

However, the singer continues to receive the support of ventilator and Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

news SPB

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable as per bulletin issued by the hospital on Friday. The singer however continues to be on ventilator support and Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted for coronavirus treatment in a private hospital in Chennai on August 5.

A medical bulletin from Anuradha,the assistant director of MGM Healthcare said, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted to MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit. His condition is currently stable.”

She also said, “Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been consistently updating SP Balasubrahmanyam’s family regarding his critical status and progress.”

Son of SPB, Charan said, “The hospital has mentioned the word stable on Friday, yesterday (Thursday) he was listed as critical. But the press release on Friday says he is stable and not critical. But that doesn’t mean he is completely recovered. This means there are no complications and his vitals are doing fine.”

Charan also said that he is happy since the singer has been listed as stable on Friday.

The legendary singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of chest congestion and cold on August 5. On the same day, the singer posted a video on his social media informing his fans that he tested positive for coronavirus and he was doing fine.

However, the health condition of the singer deteriorated on August 14 and a report from the hospital said that his condition was critical. The singer was receiving the support of a ventilator. However, this week the singer was moved to the support of ECMO for providing a heart-lung bypass outside the body.

SPB has sung over 40,000 songs in various languages and wishes for his recovery are pouring in from politicians, film fraternity and celebrities. The people of the film fraternity organized a prayer meet through an online platform for the recovery of the singer. All the musicians, directors and actors prayed for the health of the legendary singer at their homes by 6 pm.

Following the prayer, the meeting was attended by director Bharathiraja, music director Gangai Amaran, singers Mano and Chithra, actors Sathyaraj and Prabhu.