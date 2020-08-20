SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be critical, remains on ventilator and ECMO

The 74-year-old singer was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with COVID-19 on August 5.

news SPB

The health condition of singer SPB Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted with COVID-19, continues to be critical, said a bulletin from MGM Healthcare hospitals on Wednesday. The singer has been put on a ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The 74-year-old singer has sung a range of songs in various southern languages. According to a health bulletin released by MGM Hospital’s Assistant Director Anuradha Baskaran stated, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be critical and is on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit.”

During extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), the blood is pumped outside the body to a machine that removes carbon dioxide, which then replaces it with oxygen when it is sent back to the body.

The bulletin also said, “The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters which are satisfactory at this point in time.”

The legendary singer was admitted to the private hospital in Chennai on August 5 with mild symptoms of COVID-19. The singer initially complained of chest congestion and gave his swab for testing. The singer tested positive and on the same day he released a video from the hospital informing his fans that he is fine and not to worry.

However, the health condition of the singer deteriorated last week and he has been critical since.

The singer has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages. He started his career in 1966 and even went on to record more than 10 songs a day during the peak of his career. Wishes for a speedy recovery have poured in from across the country. Superstar Rajinikanth wished Balasubrahamanyan on Twitter saying, "Get well soon dear Balu". He also posted a video praising the work of SPB. The superstar also said, "SP Balasubrahmanyam sang in several languages for more than 50 years and brought joy to crores of people through his pleasant voice." He also prayed for the recovery of the singer.

Many political leaders including the leader of Opposition MK Stalin wished a speedy recovery for SP Balasubrahmanyam. Many directors, music directors and actors including Ilayaraja, Bharathiraja, Dhanush, Karthi and Deva prayed for the speedy recovery of the singer.