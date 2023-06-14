SP asks party workers to keep an eye on voters' list

Samajwadi Party leaders have been told how to go about the entire exercise systematically to maintain a record of all its communication with the booth-level and election officers.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has directed its party workers to keep a close and systematic watch on the updation of voters' lists and thwart any attempt to drop names or include fake ones. The party has appointed leaders in every district for this work.

The leaders concerned have been given a detailed run-down on how to look for anomalies, get them corrected and seek expert guidance from party headquarters as and when required.

At a meeting held in Lucknow on Tuesday, June 13, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and national secretary Shivpal Yadav explained various ways through which voters' names could be deleted from the list and also the official process to get genuine names included back in the list or to get the bogus ones deleted.

The party leaders have been provided with a blueprint of how to go about the entire exercise systematically to maintain a record of all its communication with the booth-level officers and election officers at the district level and beyond.

The participants were also provided booklets containing details of the process of seeking corrections in the voters' list.

The SP is keeping an eye on the voters' list given the reports of alleged anomalies in the voters' list in the 2022 Assembly polls and the bye-polls held later.

The SP had submitted written complaints to the Election Commission, besides state and district-level election officers.

The issue of mass anomalies in the voters' list had surfaced during the party's convention in Kolkata, where the SP chief decided that a committee, led by a senior leader, would be constituted in every district to monitor the preparation of voters' list from the time the process begins to avoid last minute hiccups.