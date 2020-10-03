South Western Railway to temporarily suspend Bengaluru-Mangaluru express train

The zonal railway division cited poor patronage as the reason for its decision.

news Transport

South Western Railway announced the temporary suspension of the Bengaluru - Mangaluru Central special express train which operates four days a week. The zonal railway division cited poor patronage for the suspension in a notification issued on Friday.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru service will be cancelled from October 7 while the Mangaluru-Bengaluru service will be cancelled from October 11. This service - Train 06515/16 - is one of the few trains connecting the coastal city of Mangaluru with Bengaluru by rail.

Another train service connecting the two cities - the KSR Bengaluru- Mangaluru Central tri-weekly express which runs via Mysuru - was also revised.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru special train service (Train 06539/06540) which runs on six days a week will also be cancelled from both sides from October 7. "Train No. 06517 KSR Bengaluru – Mangaluru Central Tri-weekly Express will run from KSR Bengaluru on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday instead of Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with effect from 07.10.2020. Train No. 06518 KSR Mangaluru Central – KSR Bengaluru Tri-weekly Express will run from Mangaluru Central on Thursday, Saturday and Monday instead of Thursday, Friday and Saturday with effect from 08.10.2020," a notification from the South Western Railway stated.

The condition of roads between Bengaluru and Mangaluru is one of the key reasons for commuters to opt for the train service even though the train journey is slightly longer in travel time.

It has been just over a month since passenger trains resumed service at the Mangaluru Central railway station after the services were suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus cases in the country this year.

Meanwhile, an additional 10-minute stoppage was added at Vizianagaram on the route of the popular Duronto Express running from Bengaluru to Howrah in Kolkata while an additional stoppage was added in Palasa on the train service from Bengaluru to Guwahati in Assam.