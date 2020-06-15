South, west TN districts to receive light showers in next 24 hours: IMD

The rains are likely due to the effect of the southwest monsoon in Kerala and coastal Karnataka.

news Weather

The southern and western districts of Tamil Nadu will receive light to moderate showers in the next 24 hours, according to a forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, which is an arm of the IMD announced that the rainfall would be an effect of the southwest monsoon. The Nilgiris, Theni, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts will receive light to moderate showers for the next 24 hours and the sky over Chennai will be clear in the morning and cloudy in the evening for the next two days as per a weather bulletin. The temperature forecast for Chennai for the next two days is that it will be between 39 and 29 degree Celsius.

As on Sunday evening, Tiruttani, Nagapattinam, Madurai and Chennai recorded over 40 degree Celsius during the day, closely followed by Cuddalore, Parangipettai and Thoothukudi which recorded over 39 degree Celsius. Among the hill stations, Kodaikkanal recorded 19 degrees while Ooty recorded 18 degrees on Sunday. Valparai in Coimbatore district and Devala in The Nilgiris received 4 cms of rain on Sunday, while G Bazar and Naduvattam in The Nilgiris received 1cm of rain.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rains at isolated places over Kerala, coastal Karnataka and Mahe in Puducherry on Monday. According to the data of rainfall published by the IMD on Sunday, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala received very heavy rains on Sunday with Vadakara (Kozhikode) recording a rainfall of 124 mm. Kuttiyadi (Kozhikode) received 120 mm of rains while Kudulu (Kasaragode) received almost 80 mm of rains as per the data published on Sunday.

The IMD has forecast thundershowers across most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep on Monday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea near Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts.