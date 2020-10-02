South Central Railway zone arranges 2 more UPSC special trains

The CSE, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is scheduled to be held on October 4.

To help candidates taking the Civil Services Examination (CSE) reach the exam centre, the South Central Railway (SCR) zone said it will operate two more special trains in Andhra Pradesh. One train will run between Kadapa and Anantapur, while the second train is between Kurnool and Anantapur.

"Train number 07245, Kadapa-Anantapur UPSC special, will depart Kadapa at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at Anantapur at 7:30 p.m. on the same day," said a railway official.

The return train bearing the number 07246 will depart Anantapur at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and arrive at Kadapa at 10:30 p.m. on the same day. Enroute, the UPSC special will halt at Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Gooty and Kalluru stations.

"Train number 07243, Kurnool city-Anantapur UPSC special, will depart Kurnool at 4 p.m. on Saturday and arrive at Anantapur at 8 p.m. on the same day," he said.

While returning, train number 07244 will depart Anantapur at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and arrive at Kurnool at 11:30 p.m. on the same day. Enroute, the train will halt at Dhone, Pendekallu, Guntakal, Gooty and Kalluru stations.

Earlier, South Central Railway (SCR) zoneâ€™s Vijayawada division has announced that it will run two special trains between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to facilitate civil services aspirants.

The Special Train 07233 will depart from Vijayawada at 3 pm on Saturday and will reach Visakhapatnam at 10 pm on the same day. On the next day, 07234 special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 8:30 pm and arrive at Vijayawada at 4 am. The special trains will have sleeper class and general second-class coaches.