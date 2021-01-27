Sourav Ganguly hospitalised again following complaint of chest pain

Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack during a workout session at his residence on January 2 and was discharged from hospital on January 7.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain in the morning. According to sources, Ganguly felt uneasiness on Tuesday evening and felt mild chest pain on Wednesday morning after which his family members decided to take him to Apollo Hospital.

"Sourav Ganguly has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization & his vital parameters are stable," said Apollo Hospital in a statement.

As per the latest update, Ganguly will be kept under observation and stents will be implanted on his arteries through angioplasty procedure only after a 4-member medical board constituted for his treatment reviews his condition.

The former India captain had suffered a mild heart attack during a workout session at his Behala residence on January 2. He had been moved to the Woodlands Hospital the same day where he underwent angioplasty.

He was discharged on January 7 after being declared clinically fit. The 48-year-old cricket icon, who had to undergo a stent insertion, was declared stable and clinically fit by doctors. "I am absolutely fine," Ganguly had said adding, "I thank all the doctors, the nurses and everybody in the hospital for treating me.”

Ganguly had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. At the time of his discharge, the hospital had said, "Treating doctors will be keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time at home.”

A nine-member medical team was formed at the hospital to look after Ganguly.