Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital

Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he suffered a mild heart attack during a workout session at his residence on January 2.

news News

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Thursday morning after being declared clinically fit. In its last medical bulletin issued on January 7, the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata where Ganguly was admitted, had stated that he would be discharged on Thursday.

Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack during a workout session at his Behala residence on January 2. He had been moved to the Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty.

The 48-year-old cricket icon, who had to undergo a stent insertion, was declared stable and clinically fit by doctors. "I am absolutely fine," Ganguly said before boarding his private vehicle to return home. "I thank all the doctors, the nurses and everybody in the hospital for treating me," he added.

Ganguly had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. "Mr Ganguly will be discharged tomorrow as he wants to stay back one more day," the hospital said on Wednesday morning.

"Treating doctors will be keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time at home," it added.

A nine-member medical team was formed at the hospital to look after Ganguly.

Earlier, noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty said that the BCCI president is stable and can now be discharged from the hospital. "Sourav Ganguly is fit and he can get back to normal life as it was. He can be discharged tomorrow," Dr Shetty said on Tuesday.

A medical team, led by state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Dr Saroj Mondal, was looking after Ganguly's health check-ups at the hospital.