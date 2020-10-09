Soori files complaint against Vishnu Vishal's father alleging money fraud

His complaint has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch following which summons have been sent to actor Soori to appear in person on October 29.

Actor Soori had approached Adyar police in Chennai to file cases against film producer Anbuvel Rajan and popular actor Vishnu Vishal's father Ramesh Kudawla, on the grounds of defrauding him of Rs 2 crore 70 lakh. This complaint was then transferred to the Central Crime Branch following which summons have been sent to actor Soori to appear in person on October 29 and register his statement. It is being reported that the other side too maybe summoned to file their statements with regards to this case.

Soori accused producer Anbuvel Rajan and Vishnu Vishal's father Ramesh Kudawla of having received Rs 2.70 crore from him with the assurance of receiving a land in equal value. He has also alleged that a payment of Rs 40 lakh for acting in the shelved project titled Veera Dheera Sooran in 2015 has not been paid to him.

Soori has shared screen space with Vishnu Vishal in several hit films like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Velainnu Vanthutta Vellaikkaran and Kathaanaayagan.

Vishnu Vishal has reacted to the case against his father and released a press statement that read: "It is so shocking and painful to read such false allegations against me and my father. Obviously vested interests are working. Infact Mr Suri has to refund Vishnu Vishal Studioz an advance paid to him in 2017 for a film Kavarimaan Parambarai which eventually was dropped. We have complete faith in law and judiciary system. It may not be appropriate to elaborate further at this point in time and we will strictly go by what Law permits. Fans and well wishers are requested to await till the moment of truth, emerges. Also request media to report on this with correct facts. Once things are clear I wil take proper action within the limits of law."

- BLESS#MOMENTOFTRUTH#உண்மைஒருநாள்வெல்லும் pic.twitter.com/nXaV7bLM9E — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) October 9, 2020

It may be noted Vishnu Vishal's father Ramesh Kudawla was a former high-ranking police officer in Tamil Nadu. He is the recipient of the Presidents Police Medal for distinguished service for the year 2013 and has been holding the post of Additional Director-General of Police and Director, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services.

Soori currently has a project with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. This project will be his first film in the lead role and he’s teaming up with Vetrimaaran for the first time. Reports are that the film which was initially planned to be shot in UAE is now going to be shot in the outskirts of Chennai due to the pandemic and budget issues. Vetrimaaran has added few changes to his script so that it can be shot in Chennai.

