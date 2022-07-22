Soorarai Pottru to Ayyapanum Koshyium: Full list of National Film Award winners

The winners for the 68th National Film Awards were selected by the 10-member jury headed by Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah.

Flix National Film Awards

The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, July 22. The names of the winners were announced in a press conference at Delhiâ€™s National Media Centre. Films from the southern states have swept the awards with wins in several key categories. Sudha Kongara Tamil directorial Soorarai Pottru, which is inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Capt GR Gopinath, won five awards including Best Feature Film. Late Malayalam filmmaker Sochyâ€™s Ayyapannum Koshiyum received the Best Director category among other wins.

Ajay Devgn and Suriya won the Best Actor award, for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru, respectively. Tanhaji also won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Set in the 17th century, the film also won the Best Costume Designer for Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla.

The winners for the 68th National Film Awards were selected by the 10-member jury headed by Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati.The prize for the Most Film Friendly state went to Madhya Pradesh, with Special Mention for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Awards under the non-feature films category included award for Best Book on Cinema which was bagged by author Kishwar Desai for â€˜The Longest Kissâ€™, which is based on 10 years of research and 400 letters written by cinema icon Devika Rani.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Feature Films

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Best Director: Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Hindi)

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Hindi)

Best Actor (Female): Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyam (Malayalam)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum (Tamil)

Best Music Direction: S Thaman for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu)

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao (Marathi) and Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Taktak ( Marathi)

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma for Ayyappanum Koshiyam (Malayalam)

Best Debut Film: Madonne Ashwin for Mandela (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Saina (Hindi)

Best Audiography: Dollu (Kannada), Mi Vasantrao (Marathi) and Malik (Malayalam)

Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)

Best Cinematography: Supratim Bhol for Avijatrik (Bengali)

Best Costume Design: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi for Kappela (Malayalam)

Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad for Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-up Artist: TV Rambabu for Natyam

Best Screenplay: Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru

Best Feature Film in Hindi: Toolsidas Junior

Best Feature Film in Kannada: Dollu

Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Feature Film in Tamil: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Feature Film in Telugu: Colour Photo

Best Feature Film in Haryanvi: Dada Lakhmi

Best Feature Film in Dimasa: Samkhor

Best Feature Film in Tulu: Jeetige

Best Action Direction Award: Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak (Marathi), and Akansha Pingle & Divyesh Indulkar for Sumi (Marathi)

Best Childrenâ€™s Film: Sumi

Special Mention: Actor Aimee Baruah for Semkhor (Dimasa); director Kavvya Prakash for Vaanku (Malayalam); Siddharth Menon for June (Marathi); actor Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit (Marathi) and Godakaath (Marathi); child actor Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior

Non- feature films

Best Non-feature Film: Testimony of Anna (Dangi)

Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Assamese)

Best Film on Family Values: Kukumarchan (Marathi)

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu (Karbi)

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh (Punjabi)

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges ( English)

Best Science and Technology Film: On the Brink Season 2 â€“ Bats (English)

Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball ( English and Hindi)

Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered (Hindi) and Three Sisters (Bengali)

Best Arts and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar (Kannada)

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol ( Hindi)

Best Debut Non-feature Film of a Director: Pariah (Marathi and Hindi)

Best Direction: Oh Thatâ€™s Bhanu (English, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa (Malayalam)

Best Audiography: Pearl of the Desert (Rajasthani)

Best Narration Voiceover: Rhapsody of Rains â€“ Monsoons of Kerala (English)

Best Music Direction: Vishal Bharadwaj for 1232 kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar (Hindi)

Best Editing: Borderlands (Bengali, Nepali, Manipuri, Hindi and Punjabi)

Best On Location Sound: Jadui Jangal ( Hindi)

Special Jury Award: Admitted (Hindi and English)

Best Book on Cinema: 'The Longest Kiss'

Best Book on Cinema (Special Mention): MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam (Malayalam) by Anoop Ramakrishnan and Kali Paine Kalira Cinema (Odia) by Surya Deo

Best Film Critic: No winner this year

Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh