Soon, an all-in-one Namma Bengaluru app to solve the city’s civic woes

Civic Issues

The app, Namma Bengaluru will be a single window interface to all utility providers and parastatals too.

A new all-in-one app will be launched in Bengaluru for all civic-related issues by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The “Namma Bengaluru” app will act as a single-window interface for residents with all major parastatal organisations and government departments like the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom).

The new app is getting the finishing touches and the BBMP is targetting its launch on the first day of the new year, Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said at an event in the city on Wednesday.

The current Sahaya app, which was launched in 2016 for residents to report complaints with regards to civic infrastructure, has a number of glitches.

Other than new additional features, the highlight of the new app will be a real-time compliant tracking mechanism. An SMS will be sent to the complainant about the updates regarding their complaint.

With the new app, once a complaint is lodged, it will get automatically assigned to the concerned official and no complaint can be closed before its actually addressed. All cases of road infrastructure-related complaints will be geotagged and complainants will have the option to upload photos of the same.

The app will also have a feedback mechanism and complaint section for e-khata registration.

Similarly, to solve the city’s garbage problem, the Solid Waste Management Depart will have a dedicated smart control room in the new year. The Commissioner announced that the facility will be only ready by August. The control room can track all vehicles deployed for waste management in the city real-time.