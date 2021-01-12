Sony PS5 pre-orders go live in India: 4 things to know

If you pre-order it, the Sony Playstation 5 is likely to ship on February 2 — the date when the product officially launches in the country.

The Sony Playstation 5 (PS5) has finally arrived in India and is available for pre-order from Tuesday, January 12. The PS5 is the successor to the popular PS4 and its starting price has been fixed at Rs 49,990 for the standard edition. The digital edition will cost Rs 39,990, but it is not clear when the digital edition will be made available.

Here are a few things to know about the PS5:

Where to pre-order

The next-gen console went live for pre-booking for all customers on Amazon India from 12pm. The PS5 can also be purchased from Flipkart, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and a few authorised Sony retail partners. Once you pre-order the console, the product is likely to ship on February 2 — the date when the product officially launches in the country.

Customers can opt for no-cost EMI plans using HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Axis banks, starting from Rs 8,332 on Amazon India. However, the PS5 was showing temporarily out of stock on Amazon’s site at the time of writing as the stock ran out within minutes. Sony said the PS5 will be back in stock soon but didn’t specify when.

“PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period. Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase,” Sony India said in a statement.

Specifications

The Sony PS5 comes with x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU, consisting of eight cores with variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz; AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine GPU, with variable frequency up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 Tflops); 16GB GDDR6 system memory; SSD of 825GB, 5.5GB/s read bandwidth.

It also comes with Tempest 3D AudioTech for audio; Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc for the game disk; and video out support for 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs.

Accessories

The PS5 ships with first-party accessories including DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset, media remote, HD camera and the standalone DualSense wireless controller. Out of these, only the DualSense wireless controller and media remote are available for pre-orders in India.

The DualSense wireless controller is priced at Rs 5,990, while the media remote for the PS5 will cost Rs 2,590.

PS5 vs PS4: Should you upgrade?

The PS5 may not be the world’s fastest console but it represents a significant upgrade over the PS4 with a completely new architecture and faster storage due to the SSD. The PS5 offers better capabilities with faster compute parts, more efficient storage, support for large capacity disks as well as higher resolutions.

The PS5 comes with twice the number of CUs (compute units) as well as appreciably higher clock speed. The PS5’s GPU has more cores, which will be faster and more efficient. The PS5 supports 4K at 120Hz and 8K, both with variable refresh rate, while the PS4 can output at 4K.

With backward compatibility, all the old PS4 games will still run on your PS5. Moreover, the PS5 boasts of some standout games in its line-up including Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales; Demon’s Souls: A Ruthless Combat; and Sackboy: A Big Adventure with the promise of more first-party titles that will be coming to the console.