Sony brings back Walkman to India with touchscreen display, now runs on Android

The Sony Walkman NW-A105 also comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC for connectivity and will go on sale on Friday.

Sony Walkman can evoke nostalgia in some with a whole generation growing up listening to music on the gadget that initially worked on cassettes and later CDs. Sony Walkman has now made a comeback in the Indian market in a new avatar. It’s called the Sony NW-A105 and features a touchscreen display. The new Sony Walkman is designed to operate in the modern technological ecosystem with the Android OS pre-loaded in it.

The display is 3.6 inches in size and as mentioned it can be operated by touch. There are physical buttons on the side of the Sony Walkman NW-A105. With the Android 9.0 OS, you can virtually do most things an android device can do except to make voice calls. It also comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC for connectivity. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack. The buttons include the power switch, volume rocker and the other control buttons to regulate the music you are listening to.

Sony has fitted 4GB of RAM on this device and 16GB internal storage. The storage can be enhanced through a microSD card up to a maximum of 128GB. On a single charge the new Sony Walkman will last around 26 hours. A USB-C type charging port lets you recharge the device.

Hi-res audio, DSD and FLAC are formats supported on the Sony Walkman and the listening experience is improved through technology support like the DSEE HX for loss audio and S-Master HX digital amplifier. If you are into listening to music most of the time, then the new Sony Walkman NW-A105 is the perfect device for you. You won’t have to worry about the messages and calls interrupting your music listening pleasure.

Sony has priced this device for the Indian market at Rs 23,990. Sony will be selling the new Sony Walkman through its Sony Centre stores, online retail sites and other electronic outlets as well. The sale starts Friday, January 24, 2020.