Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital with post-COVID issues, condition stable

The Congress president is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday, June 12, owing to post-COVID-19 issues. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Sonia Gandhi is stable and will be in the hospital for a few days. "Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," Surjewala wrote on Twitter. "We thank all the Congress men and women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes," he added.

Earlier, sources at the hospital told PTI that Sonia Gandhi visited the facility for a routine medical check-up and was being examined by doctors. Gandhi (75) tested positive for the coronavirus on June 2 and was recuperating.

She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23. The ED has registered an FIR in a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL case.

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. Officials said the agency wants to record the statements of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Accusing the BJP of indulging in vendetta politics, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the ED in Delhi on Monday morning in connection with the case. "No FIR has been registered so far in this case. There is no proof...This is an effort to put political pressure on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. This is politics of pressurising. It has become the habit of the present regime to frame false cases for political vendetta," Singh said.