Soldier killed in J&K terrorist attack gets tearful adieu in his native in Kerala

Sepoy Vaishakh H was among the five army personnel who died in a gunfight with terrorists during an operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on October 11.

news Funeral

Hundreds thronged the house of Vishakh H â€” one of the five soldiers who were killed in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmirâ€™s Poonch district â€” to bid a final adieu to their neighbour. The mortal remains of the soldier were cremated in his hometown in Keralaâ€™s Kollam district on Thursday, October 14, with full military honours.

Vaishakh H, a Sepoy of the Rashtriya Rifle Battalion, was among the five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), who died in a gunfight with terrorists during an operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, October 11. The attack took place when the army troop had reportedly launched a cordon and search operation in Poonch district, suspecting some terrorists were hiding in the area. The other deceased personnel are identified as Naib Subedar (JCO) Jaswinder Singh, Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh and Saraj Singh.

Vaishakhâ€™s mortal remains arrived at the Trivandrum International Airport on Wednesday and were kept at the Military Hospital in Pangode. Prior to the funeral, his body was kept at the school he studied in Kudavattoor village and then at his home for the public to pay homage. A huge crowd thronged to pay their last respects.

After the gun salute, as part of the military honours, when the National Flag was presented to the family, Vaisakh's mother broke down and subsequently fainted. After the guard of honour, Vaishakh's remains were cremated as per Hindu religious rites.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal, who was representing the state government, Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh and state Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani and several senior government and army officials were also present at the slain soldier's home to pay their last respects.

According to reports, Vaishakh had joined the army four years ago. The 24-year-old was part of the Maratha regiment, Mathrubhumi reported. Before coming to Jammu and Kashmir seven months ago, he was deputed in Punjab. Vaishak had last visited his home two months ago, said reports.