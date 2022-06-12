Social media post sparks protest in Adilabad, prohibitory orders in place

A large number of people gathered at the One Town police station, demanding action against a man who allegedly made derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad in a WhatsApp group.

news Protest

A social media post has sparked strong protests creating mild tension in Telangana's Adilabad town. On Saturday night, June 11, a large number of people gathered in front of the One Town police station, demanding action against a man who they alleged made derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad in a WhatsApp group. The protest sparked tension as some of the people tried to barge into the police station. Police resorted to baton charge to stop them. A couple of protesters also pelted stones but they were chased and dispersed by the police.

Superintendent of Police Udaykumar Reddy, who rushed to the spot, told the protesters that a case had been registered and that police were making efforts to arrest the man. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace, adding that strict action would be taken against those trying to vitiate the communal harmony or trying to take law into their hands.

Following the incident, police beefed up security in the town by deploying additional forces to prevent any untoward incident. Police registered a case under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against one Dongre Pinto. The complainant told the police that when he and some others raised an objection to the alleged derogatory post, the accused used abusive language.

The protest comes days after Nupur Sharma was suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while another leader, Naveen Jindal, was expelled over their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad amid an intense backlash from several Islamic countries and calls for a boycott of Indian products. There have been protests in many Indian cities as well, while multiple FIRs have been registered against Sharma.

Read: Protests over Prophet row spread to several states: 7 points