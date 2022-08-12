Social media influencer arrested for rape in Kerala, his 'moustache' reels go viral

Vineeth Vijayan would allegedly offer to help women in increasing their Instagram follower count and then take advantage of them.

news Crime

After the arrest of Vineeth Vijayan, a 25-year-old social media influencer from Thiruvananthapuram, for allegedly raping a 22 year old woman, his ‘moustache’ reels have been going viral. Troll pages have carried videos of his reels, in which he twirls his moustache or features it prominently, as heroes of Malayalam movies once did. Vineeth has been posting his videos on the Instagram handles meesa_fan_girl and vineeth_official.

According to the police complaint, Vineeth had called the survivor to a lodge on the pretext of accompanying him to buy a new vehicle. The woman was then allegedly raped in the lodge following which she was admitted in a hospital. Vineeth was booked under charges of rape, threatening and outraging the modesty of the woman.

The police also found many nude videos and photos of women on Vineeth’s phone. They said that Vineeth had been using these videos to threaten the women for sexual favours.

According to the police, he would “lure” women promising them help in increasing their Instagram followers, and then take advantage of them. He would allegedly use other platforms to record intimate videos and later threaten them with it.

Recently, another vlogger named Nevin Agustine from Mattancherry of Ernakulam district was also arrested by the police for encouraging a school student to use ganja. In a video conversation between Nevin and the minor girl which has gone viral, he was seen prodding the girl to use different varieties of ganja.

Nevin is a dancer and traveller who posts videos of his dance performances on the streets inside and outside the country.