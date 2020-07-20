Sniffer dog runs 12 km, helps nab murder accused in Karnataka

The Karnataka Addl. Director General of Police felicitated Tunga for cracking the murder case with her exceptional sniffing traits.

A nine-year-old sniffer dog ran 12 kilometers at night to trace a murder accused, and helped the police arrest him in Karnataka's Davangere rural area, an official said on Sunday.

Davangere is 260 km northwest of Bengaluru.

"The Doberman Pinscher named Tunga ran 12 km non-stop from the crime spot at Basavapattana in the city, to a house at Kashipur in the Davangere rural area where the murder accused, Chethan, was hiding and helped us arrest him on July 17," Davangere Police Superintendent Hanumantha Rai told IANS on phone.

The accused Chethan is said to be 25 years old.

â€œChethan allegedly shot his friend Chandra Nayak dead with a stolen service revolver on July 10, over disagreements on how to share the bounty of gold ornaments, which they had recently stolen with two others. We took the female dog Tunga to the crime spot on July 16. She led the sleuths to the area where Chethan was hiding with two accomplices," Rai recalled.

While trained sniffer dogs normally run four to five km from a crime spot, Tunga could track the accused who was 12 km away.

When Tunga's handler (Head Constable Prakash) took her to the crime scene at 9.30 pm, she sniffed around and ran 12 km non-stop to Kashipur. She halted at a wine shop then went to a food joint. Then she stopped at a house nearby at 12.30 am.

The prime accused (Chethan) was found in the house of his relative. He was arrested after he confessed to the theft and the murder.

The police are on the hunt to trace Chethan's two accomplices who fled from the house they were hiding in.

The Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Amar Kumar Pandey felicitated Tunga on July 17 at a function in Davangere for cracking the murder case with her exceptional sniffing traits.