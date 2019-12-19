Snapdeal co-founders invest in female wellness startup Azah

Fund Raising

Female wellness startup Azah has raised an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A funding from Indian e-commerce player Snapdeal's co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal.

Talking about the investment, Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal Co-founder told IANS: "Wellness products and solutions are a nascent and fast growing category. Spurred by the vast reach of online commerce, awareness and demand for such products is growing throughout the country."

The Gurugram-based startup that makes high-quality, organic hygiene products for women established in November last year, has raised the funding from Titan Capital -- an investment company led by Bahl and Bansal.

Azah will be using the funds raised to launch new products, enhance production and expand its sales in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Currently, Azah operates in four thousand pin codes across the country.

"The funds will help us continue further on our mission to make a woman's period easier by developing products that truly solve her problems. A good portion of the funding will go into research and development of these new products, while also helping us carry out further innovation in our current product line," said Aqib Mohammed, Co-founder, Azah.

In its media statement, Azah also said that even though the northern part of India has the biggest concentration of customers, the demand is spread across India.

The startup also claimed that it has a strong customer revisit case.

Co-founded by Shashwat Diesh and Aqib Mohammed in 2018, the startup aims to be a one-stop solution for high-quality women hygiene products in India. Azah sanitary pads are sold in boxes of 12, 15 and 30 pads and in various sizes. The price for the sanitary pads sold by Azah start from Rs 239.

Before this, Azah raised a seed funding of $200,000 from a group of Angel investors.