Snapchat to feature new generative AI feature 'Dreams'

Popular social media platform Snapchat will feature a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) feature 'Dreams'.

With this upcoming generative AI feature, the company "will again experiment with AI images-- but soon, those images may contain you and your friends in imaginative backgrounds," reports TechCrunch.

According to findings from app researcher and developer Steve Moser, the company has been developing features that allow users to take or upload selfies with which the app can generate new pictures of them in scenarios they imagine.

'Dreams' feature is a way to use AI-generated selfies to utilise pictures of users in “fantastical places and scenarios,” Moser’s research mentioned.

The company is also working on a 'Dreams with Friends' feature which will allow users to permit their friends to create AI “dream” images featuring both-- user and the friend--, Moser discovered.

The 'Dreams' feature was first revealed in May by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi.

Earlier this month, the company had introduced a 'Lens Creator Rewards' programme for Snap AR creators in India.

The Lens Creator Rewards is a new way for Snap AR creators, developers and teams to be rewarded for building top-performing Lenses on the instant messaging platform.

India is amongst the top five markets where lenses from Lens Creators achieve the most community engagement.

Every month, a Lens Creator could be awarded up to $7,200 if they have the top-performing Lens in India, the US and Mexico.

The programme is open to new and current Lens Studio community members from nearly 40 countries including India.